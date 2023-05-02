Meth trafficker sentenced

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was sentenced to over a decade in prison, a month after a jury found her guilty of trafficking in meth.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, 48-year-old Jacqueline Michelle Long was charged with trafficking and possession.

The charges stem from an investigation in 2021 with Bay County Sheriff’s Office. A search warrant was served, where Long and a co-defendant were present.

When searching the residence, deputies testified they found 34 grams of meth in two bags, and hundreds of small bags for distributing meth, cash, and digital scales.

In bodycam footage shown to jurors, Long told the responding officers the drugs were hers and “there ain’t no more to find, you found it all.”

Circuit Court Judge Devin Collier sentenced her to 12 years in prison and fined $100,000.

