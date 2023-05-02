Monday Evening Forecast

Sunny and dry weather this week
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL with lows in the low 50s inland and upper 50s at the coast. Winds that were so gusty all day will become Calm overnight. On Tuesday skies will be sunny with highs in the 70s at the coast and low 80s inland. Winds will become breezy again out of the W/SW at 10-15 mph in the afternoon. Over the course of the week we will see a gradual warm up with dry weather continuing through Friday. Rain chances maybe return this weekend, but those rain chances will be low... 20-30%.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

