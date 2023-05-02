More sunshine and spring feels ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead. Plenty of sunshine comes our way again today.

We’re off to a comfortably cool start in the Panhandle. Temperatures inland are starting off in the low 50s. Coastal areas are cooling off into the upper 50s as well this morning. However, this cool dry start will only last through about 7am to 8am as temperatures will warm quickly into the mid to upper 60s by 9am. Those who have the early morning commute may want a light jacket to start the day if you’re susceptible to feeling chilly.

Otherwise, plenty of comfort comes our way today. Northerly winds last night ushered in drier air. So, we’ll heat up efficiently under the sunshine today to highs in the upper 70s near 80 degrees and feel less humid for a beautiful day. The good news is we’ll see plenty more ahead this week.

A ridge of high pressure settles in across the Southeast as an overall blocking pattern in the atmosphere sets up and stagnates the weather across the country. That will mean several days of dry and sunny skies in the Panhandle this week with a slight warming trend.

Highs for everyone but the beaches reach the mid to low 80s by late week and we’ll stay less humid for a very tolerable warm feel.

Bottom Line...

For today, blue sky and sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast has a string of beautiful warm, sunny, and less humid days ahead for this week.

