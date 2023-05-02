Mortgage fees are changing for home buyers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - May has arrived which means mortgage fees are changing especially with the two federally backed home mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Experts said the changes include those with good credit scores having to pay more in fees than those with bad credit scores.

“The agency that oversees these low-level price adjustment changes, that’s the FHFA announced back in January that they were going to change the LLPA’s. So that individuals that had, lower credit scores and lower down payment wouldn’t have to pay as high of a fee, for that mortgage, as individuals who have higher credit scores and higher down payment. They’re basically going to reallocate the spread of risk from one end of the spectrum to the other and kind of blend it together. Essentially what is perceived as the borrowers who are most suffering in the market right now wouldn’t bear so much of the brunt of the affordability crisis that we’re dealing with in the country,” Joe Cottrell, Loan Officer with American Financial Network INC. said.

While this officially is underway in May, Cottrell said depending on when you went under contract the changes could have already been applied.

“So most lenders have already put this in place. You started seeing lenders’ rate sheets pick up these increased fees as early as late March, definitely in April. When you think about it, a borrower goes under contract and maybe it’s a 30 to 45-day closing maybe even 60 days. So lenders had to be ahead of the curve because that loan wouldn’t be delivered to the agencies until theoretically after May 1st. So ironically, we’ve actually already seen the fee increases and interest rates in the market,” Cottrell said.

If you are thinking about letting your credit score go down because of this, Cottrell said that is the last thing you want to do.

“I don’t encourage anybody to go out there and tank their credit score so that they can get a lower, payment for their mortgage. The math won’t work out for you. You’re gonna pay for having a lower credit score,” Cottrell said.

For the interview with Cottrell about these changes you can watch the attached video.

