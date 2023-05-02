National Hurricane Preparedness Week

Hurricane season is just a month away, so now is the time to start prepping. Sunday kicked off National Hurricane Preparedness Week.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With Hurricane Season just a month away, county officials say now is the right time to start prepping for a storm.

Chief of Emergency Services in Bay County, Brad Monroe, said developing a plan beforehand and making sure your insurance isup-to-date are small things that can go a long way.

“And what that plan does is prompts you to make decisions,” said Monroe. “Decisions on where you’ll go and what you’ll do. And getting a checklist for the supplies you’ll need before you (hunker) down for a storm.”

To build a disaster readiness plan for your family or business visit ready.gov for a free template.

