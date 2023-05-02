Opera singer struck by lightning conscious, in recovery

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Illinois opera singer who was struck by lightning in Panama City Beach is in recovery, but still has a long way to go.

According to the NBC Chicago affiliate, 33-year-old Joshua Wheeker has regained consciousness and has spoken to family. Relatives told NBC Chicago that Wheeker was in PCB with his brother and father. Wheeker was given CPR until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital.

The NBC Chicago affiliate reports Wheeker’s wife, Tara, made a Facebook post about her husband’s condition, stating in part:

“He is still battling though. His body went through an intense trauma, and we are still unsure how it will continue to manifest. Currently, his short-term memory is struggling, but we are hoping that will improve with time. The pain is quite intense and it’s very difficult to watch him be in agony.”

Wheeker’s website states he’s a graduate of the Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist program of LA Opera and got his Bachelor’s of Music from the University of Cincinnati, College-Conservatory of Music.

