PCB Police address Father’s Day Weekend Takeover rumors

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to local law enforcement flyers of an alleged Father’s Day weekend takeover have been swirling around on the internet.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez says residents have nothing to worry about because the claims are currently false.

“These are the facts. People can say they’re coming to Panama City Beach to try to takeover, that’s not happening,” Talamantez said. “People could say they’re going to be able to come over here and be able to do whatever they want to do, that’s not happening.”

He says local enforcement is familiar with the group responsible for the flyers, who have also been loosely involved with previous spring break takeovers here in Panama City Beach.

“I don’t know if trouble just follows them or if they’re the cause of trouble but the individuals that were sharing this potential let’s call it event that they were trying to host on Father’s Day weekend they participated in some ridiculous behavior in Biloxi, I’ve personally been in contact with these so call promoters and they are not coming to Panama City Beach,” the chief said. “We just reemphasized what our strategies are going to be, aggressive professional police action and also we will hold them accountable by every measure of both the Florida administrative code and both the Florida statute and i think they understood, and I think they’re going to think twice about coming to Panama City Beach.”

News of the potential takeover comes after last year’s spring break chaos and just weeks after officials finally saw spring break success after implementing additional rules and manpower to deter lawbreakers.

Talamantez says that attempted takeover in resort destinations is becoming a trend across the nation, but that he and his team are willing to do whatever they need to keep the citizens of Panama City Beach safe.

“The youth of today in massive groups can cause a danger to public safety and that’s exactly what we’re trying to prevent, the threat to public safety. come here have fun. Have a good time. We have kids and crowds every day. The crowd is not the issue it is the intent of that crowd that is the issue,” he said. “It’s like we’re chasing kids all around the playground, but if that’s what we have to do that’s what we have to do. Whether we have to call in some more help or we need to get more police officers from anywhere we’re going to be staffed and be ready.”

The police chief says Panama City Beach is a city of law and order.

