Serena Williams announces she is pregnant with second child

Professional tennis player Serena Williams. right, and husband Alexis Ohanian attend the...
Professional tennis player Serena Williams. right, and husband Alexis Ohanian attend the premiere of HBO's "Being Serena" at the Time Warner Center on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – Tennis world champion Serena Williams revealed at the Met Gala on Monday night that she is pregnant with her second child.

Williams, 41, and her husband Alexis Ohanian, 40, are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Olympia. The couple married in 2017.

Williams said on the red carpet that she is relieved that she can stop hiding, now that the secret is out about her pregnancy.

Williams also confirmed the pregnancy in an Instagram post, sharing photos of her baby bump and writing, “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

The tennis star’s first birth experience wasn’t an easy one.

In an opinion piece written for CNN, she revealed that she “almost died” giving birth to her daughter Olympia when she was rushed into an emergency cesarean section and later suffered multiple life-threatening blood clots. She was placed on bed rest for six weeks following the birth.

Williams did not reveal a due date for her second child.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators believe Friendship struck the center median and lost control of his motorcycle,...
Crash ends in death of motorcyclist
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
Police said Jeremy Mercier was charged after a shipment of fentanyl was sent to a Maine...
Police: Man shipped $3 million worth of fentanyl to restaurant
The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a boating accident in...
Three injured, one dead in Franklin County boating accident
According to the State Attorney’s Office, in July 2019, a witness reportedly saw Joshua Chance...
Man sentenced after battery incident

Latest News

FILE - A syringe of of ivermectin — a drug used to kill worms and other parasites — intended...
Wisconsin Supreme Court won’t order hospital to use ivermectin for COVID-19
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence...
‘Godfather of AI’ leaves Google, warns of tech’s dangers
Video appears to show a passenger repeatedly hitting a United Airlines flight attendant before...
GRAPHIC: Passenger allegedly punches United Airlines employee
(Gulf Coast State College)
Hoax call at Gulf Coast State College
Tune in for this segment of Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson.
Time Travel Tuesday