Shooting ends in two arrests, victim recovering

(from left to right) Mack and Elmore were both booked into Bay County Jail on separate charges.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people are in jail and one person is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Panama City.

On April 28, Bay County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a shooting at the corner of Highway 231 and East Avenue, and someone had been shot. The caller gave BCSO the description of the suspect and a woman with him.

Officials responded to the scene and found the victim, a 39-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her torso. The victim told deputies what the man that shot her looked like, as well as the woman with him, and that both had left the scene on foot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, treated for her injury, and officials say she is expected to make a full recovery.

Deputies say the woman, Alyssa Elmore, was found nearby. The man, identified as 36-year-old Ladarius Najuan Mack, was reportedly found by Sheriff Ford and a deputy a short distance from East Avenue.

According to investigators, the shooting likely took place inside of a vehicle as it was traveling south on Highway 231. The victim, a witness, Mack, and Elmore were traveling from Marianna to Panama City and all riding in the vehicle together.

That’s when Mack began arguing with the victim, threatening her with a handgun, and allegedly shot her in the side.

The driver reportedly stopped at the business on the intersection to call 911 and get help. Officials say Mack and Elmore exited the car and tried to escape through other vehicles before leaving the scene.

Mack is facing charges aggravated battery with a firearm, shooting within an occupied conveyance, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Elmore was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Both were booked into Bay County Jail.

