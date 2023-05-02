Thunder Beach Spring Motorcycle Rally kicks-off Wednesday

Thunder Beach Spring Bike Rally Preview
By Allison Baker
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Spring is here and the bikes are rolling into Panama City Beach, which can mean only one thing, it’s Thunder Beach Time.

The 25th annual spring motorcycle rally gets underway Wednesday, May 3, and goes until May 7.

To kick things off tomorrow, there will be a free concert at Frank Brown Park.

Thunder Beach officials tell NewsChannel 7 they expect more than 100,000 people to attend the event.

For more information about the concerts and tickets click here.

