WATCH: Deputy helps woman deliver baby along side of highway

Florida deputy helps deliver baby on the side of a highway. (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANT CITY, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida deputy helped deliver a baby on the side of a highway over the weekend.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Master Deputy Daniel “Red” Jones successfully helped a woman deliver a child while on Highway 60 in Plant City.

Authorities said on Sunday a driver approached Jones in a panic stating that his pregnant wife was about to give birth.

Jones called for Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue units to respond while also jumping into action to assist the mother.

A video shared by the sheriff’s office shows Jones providing encouragement and emotional support for the woman.

According to Sheriff Chad Chronister, this wasn’t the first time Jones had been part of a childbirth and he used his training to ensure another safe delivery.

“I am extremely proud of Master Deputy Jones’ quick actions and dedication to serving our community,” Chronister said. “This is his third time assisting with delivering a baby!”

The mother of six ended up giving birth to a healthy baby girl while in the front seat of the car that afternoon.

“I wish mom, dad and their new baby girl all the joy and happiness,” Chronister said.

Fire and rescue units transported both mother and child to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and care.

Jones has been with Hillsborough County since December 2001 and said he was thrilled to help welcome the baby girl into the world. He also recommended the little girl be named “Red.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators believe Friendship struck the center median and lost control of his motorcycle,...
Crash ends in death of motorcyclist
According to local law enforcement flyers of an alleged Father’s Day weekend takeover have been...
PCB Police address Father’s Day Weekend Takeover rumors
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a boating accident in...
Three injured, one dead in Franklin County boating accident
Police said Jeremy Mercier was charged after a shipment of fentanyl was sent to a Maine...
Police: Man shipped $3 million worth of fentanyl to restaurant

Latest News

Pastor Ryan Wells hugs Nathan Brewer, the father of Brittany Brewer who was found dead, after a...
Woman IDs 4 of 7 Oklahoma bodies as daughter, grandchildren
To close out the month of April, which is recognized as National Sexual Assault Awareness Month...
Lauren’s Kids Foundation hosts walk at the Florida Capitol during National Sexual Assault Awareness Month
A photo taken on Sunday of a formerly sunken boat once again surrounded by water. (SOURCE:...
Once sunken boat now partially underwater again at Lake Mead after water increase
FILE - Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion...
Hollywood writers begin strike; late-night shows go dark
First responders closed the southbound inside lane of U.S. 331 for investigation.
Fatal crash kills man