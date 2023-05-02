Woman charged with battery against Congressman Gaetz

A woman is in custody after she allegedly assaulted Congressman Matt Gaetz.
A woman is in custody after she allegedly assaulted Congressman Matt Gaetz.(Walton County Jail)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman is in custody after she allegedly assaulted Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Officials say on Saturday, Gaetz and his wife attended Beaches Wine and Food Festival in Sandestin.

In an arrest report, Gaetz told Walton County Sheriff’s deputies that a woman, identified as 41-year-old Selena J. Chambers, threw a drink on him and cursed at him.

When Chambers spoke to deputies, she said she tripped and spilled her drink on Gaetz.

No physical injuries were reported.

Chamber was arrested on charges of battery on an elected official, which is a felony. She’s also facing misdemeanor battery charges. She was transported to Walton County Jail.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Gaetz stated:

“I will never allow the safety of Northwest Floridians to be comprised. I will be pressing charges against this individual in order to uphold the civility our community deserves. Thank you to the Walton County Sheriff’s office for taking swift action.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators believe Friendship struck the center median and lost control of his motorcycle,...
Crash ends in death of motorcyclist
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
Police said Jeremy Mercier was charged after a shipment of fentanyl was sent to a Maine...
Police: Man shipped $3 million worth of fentanyl to restaurant
The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a boating accident in...
Three injured, one dead in Franklin County boating accident
According to the State Attorney’s Office, in July 2019, a witness reportedly saw Joshua Chance...
Man sentenced after battery incident

Latest News

Chambliss is facing charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, along...
Man arrested for active warrants, meth
Generic lightning strike
Opera singer struck by lightning conscious, in recovery
Tune in for this segment of Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson.
Time Travel Tuesday
(Gulf Coast State College)
Hoax call at Gulf Coast State College