Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, May 2nd

By Scott Rossman
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball

Bay 1 South Walton 11 F/6

West Florida 3 Arnold 1

Niceville 5 Mosley 15

North Bay Haven 4 Marianna 7

Liberty 4 Madison 1

Rocky Bayou 3 John Paul II 8

Ponce De Leon 0 Paxton 15

Wakulla Chr. 8 Blountstown 5

Franklin 9 Port St. Joe 1

Wewahitchka 1 Bozeman 17

High School Softball

Chipley 12 Altha 14

Bay 0 Walton 14

Ponce De Leon 7 Freeport 5

N, Bay Haven 15 Catholic 0

Bozeman 2 Franklin 8

South Walton 0 Wakulla 1

Leon 0 Niceville 10

Arnold 3 West Florida 9

Cottondale 2 Sneds 10

Suwannee 1 Marianna 11

Wewahitchka 5 Liberty 6

Vernon 1 Holmes 14

Paxton 5 Northview 6

