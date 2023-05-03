Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, May 2nd
High School Baseball
Bay 1 South Walton 11 F/6
West Florida 3 Arnold 1
Niceville 5 Mosley 15
North Bay Haven 4 Marianna 7
Liberty 4 Madison 1
Rocky Bayou 3 John Paul II 8
Ponce De Leon 0 Paxton 15
Wakulla Chr. 8 Blountstown 5
Franklin 9 Port St. Joe 1
Wewahitchka 1 Bozeman 17
High School Softball
Chipley 12 Altha 14
Bay 0 Walton 14
Ponce De Leon 7 Freeport 5
N, Bay Haven 15 Catholic 0
Bozeman 2 Franklin 8
South Walton 0 Wakulla 1
Leon 0 Niceville 10
Arnold 3 West Florida 9
Cottondale 2 Sneds 10
Suwannee 1 Marianna 11
Wewahitchka 5 Liberty 6
Vernon 1 Holmes 14
Paxton 5 Northview 6
