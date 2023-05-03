Arnold High Has Another Athlete Sign to a College

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A very big day for Arnold senior Eddie Kepran. The long distance star for the Marlins track team signing a scholarship this afternoon with the University of Florida. So he’s bound for the program that is the defending national champion, actually the Gators won national titles on the men’s and women’s side last June.

Eddie holds the school record for both the 400 and 800 meters, and is set to compete at regionals tomorrow in both, on the way, he hopes to a shot at state titles. Today though it’s all about the feeling of taking a big step towards the future!

“I feel blessed today. It all accumulates to one feeling of being blessed you know what I mean. I didn’t really advertise this a lot, I’m kind of bad with that kind of stuff. But seeing so many people show up, so many people I’ve grown up with, out here to support me, it really meant the world. I’m really excited to be competing next year with the gators, excited to get some work done with them. I’m I’m just feeling excited and blessed and on top of the world right now!”

His coach, Tom Deavers tells us the Gators will look for Eddie to focus on the 800 when he gets to Gainesville.

We wish Eddie and the other area competitors the best of luck in Jacksonville tomorrow. Several 2A athletes actually competing at regionals today in Jax.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.