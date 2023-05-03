Bay County residents react to rising home insurance rates

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Floridians aren’t only dealing with sticker shock at the pump. They’re also seeing it on their home insurance bills.

NewsChannel 7 spoke to two local homeowners who are trying to piece together the astronomical costs.

““It’s getting to the point where we have a good retirement, but we don’t have a retirement that can expend that much more each year,” homeowner Kathy Weatherholtz said. “Is it going to go up exponentially each year? I mean, how do you plan for that?”

Jeff and Kathy Weatherholtz have lived in the Bay County area for nearly two decades. They said they didn’t imagine their coverage costing so much annually. We’re told their home insurance after Hurricane Michael was a little over $4,000. It jumped to around $9,000 last year, and in 2023, it’s a whopping $15,000.

“That was an incredible jump,” Jeff said. “You know, I figured maybe a couple of hundred dollars. $1,000 a year at the most.”

Home insurance experts say there’s reasoning behind it.

“Attorneys were going crazy in Central and South Florida,” Hutt Insurance Agency President Trey Hutt said. “They were crushing insurance companies. The reinsurance companies have been paying all these bills all these years. Now their rates are going sky-high.”

Reinsurance is coverage insurance companies buy.

“In January, reinsurance rates were up 30-50 percent,” Hutt said. “Now going into hurricane season, they may be up in Florida coastal areas as much as 50-100 percent.”

However, Hutt said there are ways you can save money.

“Adjusting some of your coverage could help,” he said. “For instance, if you don’t have a fence or a shed, you might be able to eliminate some of the additional coverages such as other structures.”

Jeff and Kathy Weatherholtz said more needs to be done.

“Part of the American dream is to own your own home,” Jeff said. “If you can’t afford it and they’re pricing you out of it, then you’re going to see more and more people in apartments.”

Hutt said you should at least purchase liability insurance if you opt out of home insurance. He also said say you can consider buying shutters to reduce wind premiums. Signing up for a four-point inspection and a wind-mitigation inspection are also important.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.