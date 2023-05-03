Bay Tornadoes Looking to Take the Next Step This Spring

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over at Bay High, Jeremy Brown is working towards his second season at the helm. The first season went pretty well, the Tornadoes 8-3 last season, and swept four against their county brethren, Arnold, Mosley, North Bay Haven and Rutherford.

23 seniors last from that squad, so there is much work to do here in spring, many spots to fill. Just seven seniors this time around. So the team is definitely a younger bunch.

“Most of these guys have been in the program for a year, whether it was JV or varsity. You know I think now the big thing now is the weight room, you know what I mean. There’s a difference in being an 18 year old senior football player, and a 15 year old sophomore football player. So I think it’s just that maturity factor and understanding how to pay attention to detail and stuff like that. You know the seniors we inherited last year, they had been coached well, had been in the program, there was accountability and things of that nature. So now with this group it’s just kind of carrying that over and you’re just dealing with a younger football player instead of one that may be had a little more experience.”

Brown is working with somewhere around 50 players here in spring. So logical to think he’ll easily have 40 plus on the varsity level moving forwards. He says one of the primary goals of spring, find out who the dogs are, who wants to hit, and be physical.

“Find out who wants to play tough football. Find out who will be physical, find out who will fly around and hit. Who likes to hit? Who likes contact? Because our philosophy is kind of you know football is, has been and always will be a physical sport. You’ve got to be a physical type guy, mentality to play it. And so we’ll hit and we will hit a lot. We need us about 22 guys who will fly around and hit. And we just keep telling the guys if you’ll fly around and hit, you’ll probably find a way to get on the football field.”

The Tornadoes will continue working through the 19th when they will wrap spring with a game at Tate over in the Pensacola area.

