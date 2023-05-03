Bay Tornadoes Looking to Take the Next Step This Spring

By Scott Rossman
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over at Bay High, Jeremy Brown is working towards his second season at the helm. The first season went pretty well, the Tornadoes 8-3 last season, and swept four against their county brethren, Arnold, Mosley, North Bay Haven and Rutherford.

23 seniors last from that squad, so there is much work to do here in spring, many spots to fill. Just seven seniors this time around. So the team is definitely a younger bunch.

“Most of these guys have been in the program for a year, whether it was JV or varsity. You know I think now the big thing now is the weight room, you know what I mean. There’s a difference in being an 18 year old senior football player, and a 15 year old sophomore football player. So I think it’s just that maturity factor and understanding how to pay attention to detail and stuff like that. You know the seniors we inherited last year, they had been coached well, had been in the program, there was accountability and things of that nature. So now with this group it’s just kind of carrying that over and you’re just dealing with a younger football player instead of one that may be had a little more experience.”

Brown is working with somewhere around 50 players here in spring. So logical to think he’ll easily have 40 plus on the varsity level moving forwards. He says one of the primary goals of spring, find out who the dogs are, who wants to hit, and be physical.

“Find out who wants to play tough football. Find out who will be physical, find out who will fly around and hit. Who likes to hit? Who likes contact? Because our philosophy is kind of you know football is, has been and always will be a physical sport. You’ve got to be a physical type guy, mentality to play it. And so we’ll hit and we will hit a lot. We need us about 22 guys who will fly around and hit. And we just keep telling the guys if you’ll fly around and hit, you’ll probably find a way to get on the football field.”

The Tornadoes will continue working through the 19th when they will wrap spring with a game at Tate over in the Pensacola area.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the search, investigators say they recovered over two kilos of cocaine, 50 grams of...
Man arrested after cocaine seizure
According to local law enforcement flyers of an alleged Father’s Day weekend takeover have been...
PCB Police address Father’s Day Weekend Takeover rumors
Thunder Beach Spring Motorcycle Rally kicks-off Wednesday
Thunder Beach Spring Motorcycle Rally kicks-off Wednesday
First responders closed the southbound inside lane of U.S. 331 for investigation.
Fatal crash kills man
Downtown Panama City's newest hotel is set to open in a few weeks.
Downtown Panama City set to open long-awaited hotel

Latest News

Arnold High Has Another Athlete Sign to a College
Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, May 2nd
Area scores and highlights for Monday, May 1st
Woolf moving from Arnold girls hoops coach to the boys program
Arnold moves William Woolf from girls to boys basketball bench