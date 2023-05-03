Bayway trolley services will run on Sundays

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bayway trolleys will start making rounds seven days a week.

Bay County commissioners approved the Tourist Development Council’s request to run Bayway trolley services on Sundays.

TDC officials said people may not have a means of transportation to get to work on Sundays. The new services are meant to fill that void.

They also said Sundays are especially busy during the tourist season.

The trolleys will use the same schedule provided on Saturdays.

“The trolley system will also help alleviate some of the traffic on the Front Beach Road corridor,” Bay County TDC Executive Director Dan Rowe said. “You know, as we’re going through the construction, as the City of Panama City Beach is doing all the CRA improvements, getting folks out of their cars into mass transit is a good thing.”

Sunday services start May 7 and will run through the end of October. Rowe said they’ll then evaluate the numbers in the fall. They may bring it back in March depending on how many people use it.

