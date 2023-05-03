BDS hosts Parents Against Predators workshop

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools and its partners are working to make sure local parents feel better equipped to protect their children against online predators.

Tuesday evening the district held its Parents Against Predators workshop at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven.

Bay District Schools Director of Communication Sharon Michalik says the workshop offers critical information for anyone who has a child who owns a device that connects to the internet.

“There’s some places where parents think it’s safe, it’s just a bunch of kids, and they’re playing a game, but that’s where the predators are lurking, and that’s where they are just hoping for some unsupervised kid to be in that chat space,” Michalik said.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez led the workshop teaching parents how to navigate social media apps, what to look out for and how to separate the good apps from the bad ones.

“We’re going to show them the belly of the beast in a very raw and in your face way,” Talamantez said. “The reality is there’s only a couple ways to get people’s attention. I’ve learned in law enforcement that not to treat people like they’re made of glass. Hit them with the information strong, hit them with it very fast and in a matter in which it sticks.”

Children were forced to hand over their cellphones and provide their passcodes to their parents before being asked to leave the gymnasium, where they also learned how to be safe on the web.

Tamiko Holmes is a parent and says she traveled all the way from Port St. Joe for the workshop.

“Roadblocks, TikTok, Snapchat. There are so many things happening that’s online and parents really don’t understand some are really in the dark of who’s online so it’s really important that we know who our kids are communicating with.” Holmes said.

JC Alvarado says the workshop is preparing not only him, but his daughter for the challenges that may soon face them.

“My oldest daughter she’s 14 and we don’t let our kids have social media apps, but she’s been begging for the last year to have a social media app because her friends have them,” Alvarado said. “We try to talk to her about the importance of why we’re kind of strict on her about all the predators out there and phishing scams and I thought this event would be good for her to hear it not only from us but the experts.”

All those who attended the workshop got to enjoy a dinner courtesy of the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors.

Another Parents Against Predators workshop will take place on May 4th at J.R. Arnold High School at 5:30 p.m.

