Execution set for 1986 murder case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is set to be executed Wednesday after being convicted in a Panama City murder case in 1986.

Darryl Barwick was convicted 37 years ago after stabbing 24-year-old Rebecca Wendt 38 times.

According to court records, Wendt was sunbathing at her apartment complex in March of 1986, when Barwick followed her inside to her apartment and attacked her.

Investigators found blood fingerprints and other DNA evidence at the scene. When Barwick was arrested, he told officials he originally intended to rob Wendt.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to death two months later.

He is scheduled for execution on May 3, at 5 p.m. CST.

NewsChannel 7 has followed this case since its very beginning. Stay tuned as we see it through to the very end.

