PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Haven schools are working together to put on a golf classic. The event will help raise money for the Havens. Vincent Prejean and Jenny Reeves sat down with NewsChannel 7′s Jessica Foster to give us all the details. For more information and to become a sponsor you can call Vincent Prejean at 601-260-0238.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.