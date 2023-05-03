Our sunny and less humid streak continues

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few upper level clouds cruising by this morning. They’ll light up beautiful early on and thin out further to blue sky and sunshine for the day ahead.

We’re off to another pleasantly cool morning for early morning commuters. Sunrise temperatures will be close to 50 degrees inland and in the upper 50s on the coast. A light jacket may be necessary before 8am for those who are susceptible to feeling chilly.

After 8am, we’re warming into the mid to upper 60s for natural air conditioning for the rest of the morning commuters. Highs today are almost a carbon copy of yesterday’s in the upper 70s on the coast to some in the low 80s inland.

Our setup remains unchanged as a blocking pattern in the atmosphere has slowed the movement of weather systems across the country. Thankfully, the resulting pattern puts us underneath a ridge of high pressure helping to keep our skies nice and sunny.

The dry air from the past weekend’s cold front has helped bring cool mornings and tolerable heat for the afternoons. We’ll see this pattern persist through Friday.

However, later in the week, moisture will start to return and the blocking pattern will gradually break down. A more summery kind of setup takes hold by Saturday where we’ll feel hotter and more humid in the afternoons over the weekend.

That heat and humidity will turn skies mostly to partly sunny in the midday and afternoon. And it may even lead toward some showers or storms developing in the afternoons, very stray or scattered in nature, and found inland or away from the coast. They’d be fairly brief, and most of our weekend days are quiet with the exception of an hour for those who catch the rain chance.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with a cool early morning and a warm afternoon with less humid conditions. Highs today reach the upper 70s on the coast to low 80s for some inland. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps this wonderful, maybe last taste of spring, feel for the rest of the work week before humidity and heat go on the rise into the weekend.

