Residents concerned over State Road 77 erosion issues

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some residents in south Washington County are speaking out about a section of State Road 77 that reportedly has severe erosion issues.

Residents along Rolling Pines Road and Pine Ridge Drive told NewsChannel 7 ever since the S.R. 77 expansion project, which began several years ago, has reached a slope near the Rolling Pines Road intersection, they have seen the sand beneath the highway get washed out with heavy rain.

“It was already eroded,” Hollye Dubois, a neighborhood resident, said. “But the construction made its way down here and when they did that, they completely cleaned off that land.”

Dubois said she and her neighbors have watched crews pack sand back in under the roadway every time it washes away. She told NewsChannel 7 the residents are worried about what may happen if a better solution isn’t found.

“It’s going to end up being a tragedy. Somebody is going to get hurt really bad, possibly lose their life, if that thing caves in. And there’s constant traffic on it all day long,” Dubois said. “This has been going on for a while now. You would think they would have the pros on staff or contracted out that would have done it the right way in the first place. And then the first time after it washes out, find another solution, don’t just keep filling it with sand.”

Residents in the surrounding neighborhoods said they want a long-term solution to be found, and quickly.

“We’re just ready for some answers,” Dubois said. “We want something to be done so we can put it behind us and go on down the road.”

NewsChannel 7 reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation, which is in charge of the project. In a brief statement, FDOT representatives said the area is an active construction zone, and they are working on a new drainage system.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.