River Camps Neighbors On Fire Watch

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A community coming together despite tragedy.

It has been more than a week since a fire destroyed several buildings worth millions of dollars in the Rivercamps neighborhood. The buildings in the upscale area housed the gym and clubhouse among others.

Investigators say it was arson and a man has been arrested.

But now, the community is coming together to make sure their neighborhood stays safe.

The big concern is the smoldering buildings

They’re worried the windy conditions could cause a spark to stray into the nearby wooded areas or even nearby homes.

“The firefighters asked us as a community to set up our own fire watch, said Kathy Jarrett, a neighbor.

Residents in the neighborhood quickly jumped on the idea.

“2-hour shifts, 24 hours a day so we had people here literally sitting in their cars all night long we were really watching to see if the fire would spread and jump to the forest,” said Kathy Jarrett.

Kathy Jarrett lives in the area. She is one of those who have been on watch, looking out, making sure sparks don’t start another fire.

“Now we’re going into our 8th day it’s a lot. It’s a lot of organizing and people constantly messaging us about their shifts,” said Kathy Jarrett.

She says on Tuesday, they were finally able to cut back on how long people were out there.

“We changed it, you just have to drop by a few times during your shift to check, it’s still a windy week and that will fuel the fire and can potentially make it spread that was our worry,” said Kathy Jarrett.

Residents say the fire watch is voluntary, but many people are on the list to help.

“So many I can’t list it, there are quite a lot of people who have stepped up to volunteer and keep the neighborhood safe,” said Scott Jarrett, a neighbor.

Now the big question is when the threat will die down.

“4 or 5 times firefighters have been out here residents have called to have them check they might have come once or twice on their own to make sure it is ok,” said Scott Jarrett.

Despite it all some neighbors are seeing the silver lining.

“You know in a way it’s nice to see our whole community everyone in the community jumped in in our neighborhood and is taking turns and helping in communicating. But it’s sad we never thought it would be a whole week,” said Kathy Jarrett.

Residents say they do not know when the watch will end. they do have one scheduled for Thursday and then they will go from there.

