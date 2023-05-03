Student Athlete of the Week: Devin Mallard

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Devin Mallard was already on the football and soccer team at Mosley but when he stepped into the weight room, he decided to add a third sport to the resume.

“High school is short and I thought I could just try out many things that I think I could be good at. And weightlifting was just one of those where I could better myself”, Mallard said.

But he’s not just bettering himself in the weight room, he’s taking it to the classroom as well, where he found something else he was good at.

“I make that a priority because it builds me up for a better future. You know, it helps me open up more opportunities for myself”, said Devin.

“There’s kids that you coach that don’t have a lot, a lot of drive to them, he does. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do on the football field, in the weight room and especially in the classroom”, Mosley weightlifting coach Clint McCrory stated.

It’s not just his drive, it’s his disciple as well, a trait Devin’s been working on since he got to Mosley and I think we can call it mission complete.

“His discipline is so good in the classroom, it washed over into what we ask, when you tell him one time it’s done that way. When you’re a smart kid, it doesn’t take a lot to transfer”, said McCrory.

Devin said, “To become more discipline each year, understand what I’m going through. From my freshman year to my senior year I have definitely accomplished that. I have understood more. I have grown more as a person.”

As Devin has grown himself, he’s been able to help the younger lifters grow into good guys as well, by using a little tough love.

“All these younger guys, they need a little guidance. You’ve got to keep them on the right path, just, not, be strict on them but still care for them”, said. Devin.

