Swim Lessons Available at the Panama City Beach Aquatic Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Beach Swim Academy is ready for the summer season and ready to teach anyone the techniques involved in learning how to swim.

The Swim Academy provides a positive, lifetime approach to learning. The program includes a comprehensive, engaging, developmentally appropriate curriculum for every age and skill level. A number of family friendly schedules provide multiple classes at the same time to accommodate large families and a variety of class times and days to choose from for busy schedules. Hallmarks of the program include:

Group classes are grouped by age and skill level and in most classes, the number of students per class is limited to a maximum of three.

To register for Swim Lessons call (850) 236-2205.

For more information, visit the Panama City Beach Swim Academy’s webpage here.

