This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Chelsey Hostetter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week comes from Bristol, Florida in Liberty County.

“I just can’t believe it. I’m kind of shocked,” said Chelsey.

Chelsey Hostetter is a sophomore at Liberty County High School and is heavily involved in after school activities.

The sophomore runs long distance in track, is running for office in the Beta Club, and participates in JROTC. She’s involved in Student Council and is on the activity board in SWAT.

“I think it’s very important to get out there, do stuff, meet people, and be active. This is supposed to be the best four years of your life, so I might as well do the stuff I love and experience all these things while I can,” said Chelsey.

With her hand in just about everything the school has to offer, what is she going to pursue after she’s done walking the halls of Liberty High?

“I plan to go to law school and be a criminal defense attorney or prosecuting. I haven’t really decided on that part yet, but I definitely want to become an attorney,” said Chelsey.

Chelsey is a natural born trailblazer who won’t stop until her name is remembered.

“I want people to know me for something, not for being like everyone else,” said Chelsey.

Congratulations Chelsey on being this week’s 850Strong Student of the Week.

