Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight as winds die down. We will see some cirrus clouds pass overhead, but they should not be bad or last long. Those clouds will exit by morning. Lows will fall into the lower 50s inland and upper 50s at the coast. Winds will be W/SW at 5 mph. On Wednesday skies will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be W/NW at 5-15 mph. The mainly sunny weather should last through Friday. As we head into the weekend we will see highs in the 80s with more clouds and some low end rain chances around 20-30%.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.