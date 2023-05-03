Walmart employee fatally shoots customer in Florida, investigators say

This photo provided by Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Tironie Sterling. Sterling, a...
This photo provided by Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Tironie Sterling. Sterling, a Walmart employee is facing a murder charge after Florida investigators say he fatally shot a customer. The Broward County Sheriff's Office says Sterling was off-duty Tuesday, May 2, 2023, when he went to the suburban Fort Lauderdale store where he worked to meet with a female colleague.(Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An off-duty Walmart employee fatally shot a customer who tried to help a female employee who had gotten into a fight with the gunman, Florida law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

Tironie Sterling, 22, is charged with first-degree murder for Tuesday afternoon’s shooting at a suburban Fort Lauderdale Walmart, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to investigators, Sterling went to the Lauderdale Lakes store to meet with a female colleague. They got into an argument that turned into a fight, with Sterling dropping a handgun onto the floor.

A male customer came to the woman’s aid, but Sterling retrieved his gun and shot the man several times, killing him, investigators said. The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Sterling fled the store, but was arrested hours later, investigators said. He was being held without bond Wednesday awaiting his initial court appearance. It could not be immediately determined if he has an attorney.

Walmart’s press office did not immediately respond to a request made through its website seeking comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the search, investigators say they recovered over two kilos of cocaine, 50 grams of...
Man arrested after cocaine seizure
According to local law enforcement flyers of an alleged Father’s Day weekend takeover have been...
PCB Police address Father’s Day Weekend Takeover rumors
First responders closed the southbound inside lane of U.S. 331 for investigation.
Fatal crash kills man
Downtown Panama City's newest hotel is set to open in a few weeks.
Downtown Panama City set to open long-awaited hotel
Thunder Beach Spring Motorcycle Rally kicks-off Wednesday
Thunder Beach Spring Motorcycle Rally kicks-off Wednesday

Latest News

According to West Virginia State Police, James McGraw, 30, died at the scene.
Man dies after he was run over by his own car during police chase, troopers say
A mother and her three children were shot dead at an apartment in Lake Wales, Florida on...
Police kill man suspected of killing Florida mom, 3 kids
FILE - United States gold medalist Derrick Adkins is flanked by teammate and bronze medalist...
Calvin Davis, Olympic medalist in 400 hurdles, dies at 51
FILE - Moskva River and the Kremlin are shown in this file photo.
Ukraine denies Russian claim Kyiv sent drones to hit Kremlin
The trial is the third in recent weeks over how Kansas troopers conduct stops.
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’