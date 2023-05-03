Welfare check ends in drug and firearm arrest

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A call-in for a welfare check ended in an arrest for illegal drugs and a gun, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 2, a citizen called Washington County Communications Center about a check-in on an elderly woman in Caryville. The caller said a man, identified as 48-year-old Jackie Roy Thomas, was trying to sell a gun that he thought belonged to the elderly woman’s late husband. The caller also said he visited the lady to discuss the situation while driving her vehicle and it did not seem right.

Deputies say they spoke with the elderly woman who told them she had given Thomas permission to drive her car for work purposes only.

A short time later, officials say Thomas came to the house driving the car.

After speaking with Thomas, he showed deputies he had written permission for driving the car. When deputies went to get the note, they reported an odor of narcotics coming from inside the car.

When WCSO searched the car, they found illegal drugs and a gun inside the vehicle.

Further investigation allegedly revealed Thomas was a convicted felon who could not be in possession of a firearm.

Thomas was arrested and is facing charges of meth possession, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

