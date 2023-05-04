Another beauty in store for NWFL today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s another quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few upper level clouds passing through. Much like yesterday, these high thin clouds won’t be able to block out the abundant sunshine we’ll see once again today.

Our morning temperatures are pleasantly cool out the door. Down a couple degrees from yesterday, most are starting the day in the 50s with some upper 40s inland. If you’re susceptible to feeling chilly and getting your day started before 8am, you may want to reach for a light jacket.

Otherwise, the abundant sunshine will warm us up pleasantly today. You’ll be able to shed the extra layer by 9am and temperatures warm into the mid 70s by lunch. Highs today reach the 80s for most away from the beaches; upper 70s on the sandy shores.

We’ll see this pattern persist through tomorrow. However, moisture will start to return and the blocking pattern will gradually break down.

A more summery kind of setup takes hold by Saturday where we’ll feel hotter and more humid in the afternoons over the weekend. That heat and humidity will turn skies mostly to partly sunny in the midday and afternoon. And it may even lead toward some showers or storms developing in the afternoons, very stray or scattered in nature, and found mainly inland or away from the coast. They’d be fairly brief, and most of our weekend days are quiet with the exception of an hour for those who catch the rain chance.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with a cool early morning and a warm afternoon with less humid conditions. Highs today reach the upper 70s on the coast to low 80s for some inland. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps this wonderful, maybe last taste of spring, feel for one more day on Friday before humidity and heat go on the rise into the weekend.

