A’s call up Mosley alum Bleday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -JJ Bleday is back in the big leagues! The A’s calling the Mosley alum up from Triple-A Wednesday. JJ informing his family of that sometime Wednesday morning, the club officially announcing that transaction in the early afternoon.

Bleday was hitting the ball well with the A’s Triple-A team in Las Vegas, batting .319 with 7 home runs and 19 RBI in 98 at bats. His on base percentage was well over . 400, thanks to JJ cutting down on his strikeouts and getting more walks so far this season.

Bleday making the quick trip from Vegas to Oakland in time to be in the A’s starting lineup Wednesday night in a home game against the Mariners.

