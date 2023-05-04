DeSantis announces record red snapper season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local anglers could bring in a big catch this season.

In a press conference Thursday, Governor DeSantis announced the 2023 Gulf red snapper recreational season would last for 70 days, a new record season since the state of Florida began managing red snapper.

This season will include a 46-day summer season as well as a 24-day fall season.

Those without a federal reef fish permit that are usually limited to fishing in state waters can also participate in this season.

Along with this announcement, the governor also added he would be approving approximately $17 million in the fiscal year budget to help continue oyster restoration efforts in Apalachicola Bay.

The 46-day summer season will start June 16, and run through July 31, and the fall season will include all weekends in October and November. The dates for those are as follows:

October 6–8

October 13–15

October 20–22

October 27–29

November 3–5

November 10–12 (Veterans Day Weekend)

November 17–19

November 24–26 (Weekend after Thanksgiving)

If you plan to fish for red snapper at all in state or federal waters, you are asked to sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler here.

