PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Dog-Harmony is hosting its 8th Annual Wag the Flag event on May 18th.

Festivities will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at the Grand Boulevard in Sandestin.

NewsChannel 7′s Allison Baker spoke with members of the organization to learn all about the event.

If you are interested in learning more about Dog-Harmony click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.