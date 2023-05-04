Embassy Suites Grand Opening

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new hotel has opened its doors in Panama City Beach.

Embassy Suites Resort is the St. Joe Company’s latest development in Panama City Beach, located right next to Pier Park.

On Thursday, local leaders gathered to celebrate the new establishment with a ribbon cutting ceremony. This new hotel has tons of amenities, including Gulf-front views.

Staff says the rooms are suite-styled and they want to encourage locals to enjoy a “stay-cation” there.

“When you think about Panam City Beach, you think of tourism in general,” said General Manager, Mike Churio. “That’s worldwide. People know about Panama, but when you add one more venue to attract tourists to come to area, you’re bringing more economy up to where it wasn’t before. We as Embassy Suite think it will add more jobs to the area, but also will bring more vendors to the mom and mom shops.”

Guests have already been able to stay in the hotel.

