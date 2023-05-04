Governor to visit Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Governor is coming to Panama City Thursday morning.

Governor Ron Desantis will be joined by Congressman Dr. Neal Dunn and The Fish and Wildlife Commission Acting Executive Director at a news conference this morning. No word on what will be announced at this conference. NewsChannel 7 will have a reporter there and will keep you updated on the developments.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.