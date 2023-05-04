Governor to visit Panama City

Governor to visit Panama City for a news conference.
Governor to visit Panama City for a news conference.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Governor is coming to Panama City Thursday morning.

Governor Ron Desantis will be joined by Congressman Dr. Neal Dunn and The Fish and Wildlife Commission Acting Executive Director at a news conference this morning. No word on what will be announced at this conference. NewsChannel 7 will have a reporter there and will keep you updated on the developments.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the search, investigators say they recovered over two kilos of cocaine, 50 grams of...
Man arrested after cocaine seizure
Thunder Beach Spring Motorcycle Rally kicks-off Wednesday
Thunder Beach Spring Motorcycle Rally kicks-off Wednesday
Downtown Panama City's newest hotel is set to open in a few weeks.
Downtown Panama City set to open long-awaited hotel
First responders closed the southbound inside lane of U.S. 331 for investigation.
Fatal crash kills man
ID Photo
Florida man executed for 1986 murder case

Latest News

Destin Illegal Charter Task Force
Destin Illegal Charter Task Force
State Execution With Local Ties
State Execution With Local Ties
The task force, made up of nearly a dozen federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies...
Task force working to crack down on illegal charters
Rain chances creep back into the forecast this weekend.
Wednesday Evening Forecast