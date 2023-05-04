How to reduce storm damage this hurricane season

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As you’ve been seeing on Newschannel 7, this week is National Hurricane Preparedness Week.

From May 1st through 7th, the aim is to educate everyone on what we all can do to get ready for the inevitable.

Fred Malik is the Managing Director of FORTIFIED, at the Insurance Institute for Business & Home, or IBHS.

He shared some ways to reduce storm damage.

IBHS is a nonprofit that researches ways to strengthen homes and businesses against severe weather in its state-of-the-art test facility in South Carolina.

They provide research-based Hurricane Ready guidance that provides affordable steps for homeowners to take now to prepare for hurricane season.

That includes to inspect your roof.

Malik says the roof is the first line of defense in severe weather.

Check for unsealed shingles that will be vulnerable to wind and rain and inspect flashing for leaks.

When it’s time for a new roof, homeowners should request their roofing contractor follow the FORTIFIED Roof™ standard, a re-roofing method shown in lab and field studies to withstand winds up to 130 mph.

He also recommends installing a wind-rated garage door.

He says garage doors are one of the most vulnerable parts of a property in high winds.

Wind can push a garage door inward, allowing pressure to build and push up on the roof and surrounding walls and cause a cascade of structural damage.

Wind-rated garage doors are labeled to show they have been tested to withstand these pressures.

Also, check the brackets that connect the door frame to the structure. Make sure they are unbroken, tightly secured and not missing any bolts or nuts.

Another smart thing he says to do is check you gutters, downspouts and soffits.

Be sure gutters, downspouts and soffits are secure and clean out gutters to keep water from building up around the roof.

He advises don’t forget to trim your trees.

Trees can fall on a roof or break windows during high winds causing extensive damage.

Trim back branches that overhang structures and have a professional inspect and remove any dead, dying or diseased trees.

Also, seal gaps and cracks.

Check exterior walls and around windows, doors, electrical boxes, vents and pipes for gaps and cracks. Use a tube of silicone caulk to seal openings where water may enter.

Create an inventory by creating a detailed list or video of your belongings to help with any insurance claims if damage does occur.

Be sure to store it on the cloud so it can be accessed from anywhere.

And last but not least, review your insurance policy to understand what it covers and make changes if improvements have been made to the property.

Store your insurance agent’s contact information in your phone so the recovery process can be started quickly if you experience damage.

