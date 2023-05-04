Man hits store owner, leaves unattended toddler at home

Williamson is facing charges of robbery, resisting an officer, child neglect, and depriving an officer of a protective device.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested for robbery and leaving his child at home unattended, according to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Thursday morning, a store owner on Beal Parkway told deputies a man came in around 2 a.m. and said he wanted items, even though his credit card declined, and claimed he was FBI.

The owner said the man, later identified as 39-year-old Ryan Williamson, reportedly left the store and returned, went behind the cash register, took cigarettes from a display area, but was again refused service.

Around a half-hour later, the owner told officials Williamson came in again and tried to take a $500 display item. When the owner tried to stop him, Williamson allegedly punched him in the chest, so he chased him out with a baseball bat.

When deputies arrived on scene, they say they tried to put Williamson in handcuffs, but he didn’t listen and pulled away. A deputy eventually deployed a taser, but it reportedly had no effect, and Williamson grabbed the device.

OCSO were able to take Williamson into custody, and Williamson told deputies he had a three-year-old, non-verbal, autistic child alone at his house.

Officials say they rushed to the address, and found the toddler unsupervised, but unharmed.

Williamson is facing charges of robbery, resisting an officer, child neglect, and depriving an officer of a protective device.

