Man identified in motorcycle crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The driver killed in the crash has been identified.

According to PCPD investigators, 22-year-old Cameron Matthew Ezzell was traveling southbound on State Avenue on a 2023 Honda motorcycle when he collided with a utility truck turning left from a northbound direction on State Avenue.

Ezzell was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.

The street was closed to all traffic for nearly five hours while officers processed the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call PCPD at 850-872-3100.

The fatal crash comes just days before the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally that is expected to bring in more than 100,000 people to the Panama City Beach area meaning more traffic on the road.

Panama City Police Department Media Specialist Ken McVay is urging people to maintain vigilance on the roadways.

“Not just Thunder Beach weekend but at all times,” said McVay. “Motorists need to be aware of motorcyclist, and bicyclist, pedestrians in the roadway and use extreme caution and be diligent and looking both ways in traffic.”

