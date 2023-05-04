Man wanted for battery on a child, found hiding under home

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was found and arrested after deputies say he was wanted for battery on a child.

On Thursday morning, members of U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Task Force, assisted by Walton, Holmes, and Jackson County deputies, responded to a residence on Dawn Road early this morning to serve a warrant for 36-year-old Travis Hoose.

Marshals say they saw movement inside the house as well as lights turning off. Once the task force entered the home, they reportedly found a cut into the floor of one of the bedrooms.

The crawl space led under the home to the back where he was allegedly seen running away. Units around the perimeter were able to apprehend him without incident.

In addition to the warrant for lewd and lascivious battery on a minor under 16, Hoose is also wanted for failure to obey LEO commands to stop, and a handful of other charges including obstruction and violation of parole.

He was transported to Walton County Jail.

