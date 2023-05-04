Missing jet skier near the Dupont Bridge

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The U.S. Coast Guard Station Panama City is on the search for a missing jet skier as of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Officials received a report saying a jet ski had capsized in the Dupont Bridge area. They say one person was ejected from the jet ski and was not wearing a life jacket.

FWC, local Fire Department, Tow Boat U.S., and Good Samaritans are assisting in the search.

Officials are requesting mariners to keep a sharp lookout, assist if possible, and report all sightings to the USCG.

