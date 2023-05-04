One person dead after a hit and run in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say one person is dead after a hit and run in Walton County.

Troopers say a pedestrian was walking along State Road 20 near Blueberry Road when a black Nissan Titan hit the person. Troopers say the year of the truck is from 2016 to 2020 and was traveling westbound on State Road 20 when the pedestrian was hit.

Troopers ask that anyone with any information to please call their number 850-873-7020.

