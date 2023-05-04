Task force working to crack down on illegal charters

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Gulf Coast Illegal Charter Task Force, made up of nearly a dozen federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, is hitting the water to keep the gulf safe.

The task force includes members from the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Mobile, Coast Guard Station Destin, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Law Enforcement, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama Marine Resources Division, and Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.

Created in November 2022, the task force is focusing on and bringing awareness to the risks of illegal charters.

“We’re preparing for a busy summer,” Capitan Ulysses Mullins, a commander with the Coast Guard Sector Mobile, said. “An illegal charter is someone who is operating without a license, a Coast Guard issued license and is carrying passengers for hire.”

Officials with the task force told NewsChannel 7 there are many dangers that come with illegal charters that many people aren’t aware of.

“We have visitors coming to our state, they’re expecting that captain to give them a safe experience on the water,” Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Public Information Officer Travis Basford said. “If that captain doesn’t have the required captain’s license, they haven’t been through the proper training. For their boating safety gear. For what to do in an emergency situation. Comprehensive training on navigation rules. Those are all things that are required under that captain’s license.”

Members of the task force said if you are unsure if you are booking or on board an illegal charter, there are a few different ways to check.

“It’s really simple, they should look for a decal that is posted somewhere on the boat,” Mullins said. “And they can ask the captain or the crew where that decal is, and they should be able to show it to them without any problem.”

Mullins also said people can ask to see the captain’s certifications from the Coast Guard.

Officials said they created the task force after realizing the extensivity of the issue of illegal charters, they decided to team up.

“We figured it was more the work of a task force than just individual agencies chipping away at the problem,” Lieutenant Ryan Bennett, the southeast division commander with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division, said.

Bennett added that illegal charters take business away from legitimate charters that follow the rules and regulations.

If you are aware of a charter that is operating suspiciously or illegally, call the Coast Guard at (833) 662-8724.

