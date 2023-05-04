Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the upper 40s inland and mid 50s at the coast. On Thursday we will see another picture perfect day with lots of sunshine. Highs will reach the 70s at the coast and low 80s inland. Winds will turn SW in the afternoon at 5-10 mph. On Friday clouds will be on the increase and over the weekend expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s and a small 20% chance of rain.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

