Area Scores and Highlights from Thursday, May 4th

By Braden Maloy
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball - District Championships

West Florida 0 South Walton 3

Wakulla 5 Liberty 4

Holmes 4 Paxton 6

Marianna 2 Pensacola Catholic 8

Franklin 3 Bozeman 4

Cottondale 0 Chipley 2

Mosley 4 Leon 7

High School Softball - District Championships

Walton 9 North Bay Haven 11

Sneads 13 Altha 8

Niceville 4 Crestview 2

Liberty 5 Franklin 3

Holmes 8 Ponce De Leon 2

Marianna 1 FSUHS 0

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the search, investigators say they recovered over two kilos of cocaine, 50 grams of...
Man arrested after cocaine seizure
Thunder Beach Spring Motorcycle Rally kicks-off Wednesday
Thunder Beach Spring Motorcycle Rally kicks-off Wednesday
Chambliss is facing charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, along...
Man arrested for active warrants, meth
The governor is expected to put pen to paper on a new law that aims to address skyrocketing...
Bay County residents react to rising home insurance rates
Downtown Panama City's newest hotel is set to open in a few weeks.
Downtown Panama City set to open long-awaited hotel

Latest News

JJ Bleday called up by the A's
A’s call up Mosley alum Bleday
Student Athlete of the Week
Student Athlete of the Week: Devin Mallard
Arnold High Has Another Athlete Sign to a College
Bay Tornadoes Looking to Take the Next Step This Spring