Area Scores and Highlights from Thursday, May 4th
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Baseball - District Championships
West Florida 0 South Walton 3
Wakulla 5 Liberty 4
Holmes 4 Paxton 6
Marianna 2 Pensacola Catholic 8
Franklin 3 Bozeman 4
Cottondale 0 Chipley 2
Mosley 4 Leon 7
High School Softball - District Championships
Walton 9 North Bay Haven 11
Sneads 13 Altha 8
Niceville 4 Crestview 2
Liberty 5 Franklin 3
Holmes 8 Ponce De Leon 2
Marianna 1 FSUHS 0
