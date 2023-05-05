The Courtyard at Pescado Kentucky Derby Party and Cocktail Class

ROSEMARY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you are looking to get into the Kentucky Derby spirit on May 6th, the Courtyard at Pescado is hosting a Kentucky Derby Party and Cocktail Class sponsored by Maker’s Mark. The party kick starts at 4:00 p.m. and wraps up around 10:00 p.m.

The free event also includes live music by Nathan Fife and Derby Day dishes and cocktails.

The Cocktail Class starts at 4:00 p.m. NewsChannel 7 is told that one of Pescado’s highly trained bartenders will guide you through a step-by-step process of making two Maker’s Mark craft cocktails. Participants of the class will also enjoy cheese and charcuterie.

The experience will last 60-90 minutes depending on the number of participants.

The price is $109.00 per person (plus 7% state tax and 23% service charge). Sign up for the Maker’s Mark Cocktail Class by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.