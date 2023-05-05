Foodie Friday Cinco De Mayo edition

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chef Nathan Davis joins the NewsChannel 7 Today team to show off a delicious Cinco De Mayo dish.

In celebration of the holiday Chef Nathan and Jessica Foster worked together to make salsa verde, pineapple pico de gallo, and street corn. They then fried up some cilantro lime and chili shrimp.

If you’re interested in making this dish at home, see the recipe below.

Salsa verde

  • 1 bunch cilantro
  • 1 yellow onion
  • 4 grilled tomatillo
  • 1 grilled cucumber
  • 1 grilled jalapeño (scrape char off)
  • 1 large diced green bell pepper
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • Add ingredients to blender and blend to desired thickness

Pineapple pico de gallo

  • 1/2 pineapple grilled then large diced
  • 1 jalapeño small diced
  • 1 red bell pepper small diced
  • 1/2 red onion small diced
  • 1 tomato large diced
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • Add all ingredients to bowl and refrigerate for 2-4 hours

Street corn

  • 4 ears Corn
  • Spicy Mayo 1/2 cup
  • Queso fresco crumbles 1 cup
  • 1/4 cup fresh chopped cilantro
  • Rub corn with spicy mayo and grill, once charred and cooked rub with another coat of spicy mayo then top with crumbled queso fresco and top with fresh chopped cilantro

Cilantro lime & chili marinated shrimp

  • 1/4 cup sambal chili paste
  • Zest of 1 lime
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 tbls fresh chopped cilantro
  • 8 peeled & deveined shrimp
  • Add ingredients to a Ziploc bag and refrigerate for 1-2 hours
  • Sear shrimp in a pan then place on tortilla of choice. Top with pineapple pico de gallo & salsa verde served with street corn.

