FREEDOM FRIDAY: Chris Langland

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Freedom Friday segment on Newschannel 7 at 5:30 p.m. highlights an overcomer of addiction.

It’s a topic that tends to stay behind closed doors and in the dark.

“We all have these God sized holes within our lives that we try to fill,” Chris Langland said he found himself in a dark place because of a sex addiction.

“I had several emotional and physical affairs, which led to a divorce in 2015, and that brought me to my bottom,” he added.

The Army Veteran served in the ICU in Iraq, a service that would take a toll on him.

When he came home from being deployed, he worked as a nurse at a VA facility, where his patient would be the one to help him heal.

“He told me that he was on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day and for me, I felt like my entire world stood still, because for me, I was still battling all these demons within my mind,” Langland explained.

The patient, and World War II veteran told the Iraq veteran that he’d struggled with alcoholism and was suicidal for years, until he found Jesus.

This revelation led to Landland’s own salvation and the molding of CHROME, a 30-acre men’s retreat in Marianna.

“I get to do what I love for a living and just pour back into the lives of other men,” said Langland, “The only thing that can truly satisfy someone is Christ.”

The former school now houses more than 100 beds for a men’s discipleship and recovery program.

With his wife back by his side, you might say the couple has a full house.

“We’ve been remarried now for about 5 years, and we started fostering. We had close to 30 kids in our home within a matter of a couple of years. We adopted two kids through the foster system,” he said.

He says there is still room at his ministry, thanks to the generous donations from the community.

You can reach Chrome Retreat at 850-394-4411.

If you’re struggling with suicidal thoughts of your own, remember you can call 988 at any time.

