Humidity on the rise for a summery weekend ahead

It’s a quiet start on radar but an active morning on satellite with clouds increasing in our skies. We’ll get the morning started on the cloudy side but rain free. The clouds will break up a bit more through the midday for some partial sunshine.

Temperatures are pleasant out the door with most getting the day started in the 60s. We’ll still have plenty of warmth coming our way today and even warmer days into the weekend with humidity on the rise. Highs today warm into the upper 70s on the beaches to low 80s around the bays and even mid 80s inland.

With moisture on the rise, it’s possible that toward the end of the day or into the evening some passing showers move through as a warm front lifts out of the Gulf to our west. The warm front is the leading edge of warmer and more humid conditions. As it lifts to the north of us we’ll fall into a more summery air mass heading into the weekend.

Skies turn partly sunny over the weekend with highs reaching the low 80s on the coast to mid to upper 80s inland. The heat and humidity could lead toward a stray shower popping up in the afternoons, mainly away from the coast Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll see this warmer and more humid, summery setup, stick around into most of next week with diurnal showers or rumbles of thunder developing each afternoon for areas away from the coast.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies turn partly sunny through the midday. We’ll pick up a rain chance at the end of the afternoon or into the evening. Highs today reach up to near 80 on the coast to 85 inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has a more summery feel instore for the weekend with a small chance for a stray afternoon shower mainly away from the coast under partly sunny skies.

