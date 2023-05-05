Kentucky Derby Party benefitting the HOPE Project

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The VFW and the Wainright Reseroves of VFW Post #2185 are hosting their 5th annual Kentucky Derby Party.

The party is about having some derby fun and raising money for the non-profit, HOPE Project. The HOPE Project seeks to bring hope to healing Wounded Warriors, Veterans, and First Responders using rescue horses.

The event will be taking place at VFW Post #2185 at 2136 Sherman Avenue in Panama City. It is free and open to the public.

Doors will open at 2 p.m. and the event ends around 6 p.m.

