Kentucky Derby Party benefitting the HOPE Project
By Allison Baker
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The VFW and the Wainright Reseroves of VFW Post #2185 are hosting their 5th annual Kentucky Derby Party.

The party is about having some derby fun and raising money for the non-profit, HOPE Project. The HOPE Project seeks to bring hope to healing Wounded Warriors, Veterans, and First Responders using rescue horses.

The event will be taking place at VFW Post #2185 at 2136 Sherman Avenue in Panama City. It is free and open to the public.

Doors will open at 2 p.m. and the event ends around 6 p.m.

