Man arrested after drug investigation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after deputies say he was arrested for possession of multiple drugs.

After an investigation, Bay County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics got a search warrant for the home of 36-year-old Philip Juwan Nelson upon suspicion of trafficking narcotics.

On May 3, investigators say they executed the warrant and were able to seize 167.8 grams of meth, 25.2 grams of cocaine, 657 grams of marijuana, 21.2 grams of psilocybin, and over $10,000 in cash.

Nelson also allegedly had ammunition.

He’s facing charges of trafficking in meth, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of psilocybin, also known as ‘shrooms’, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

